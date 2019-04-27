Entertainment Watch Moment Burna Boy & Lover; Steflon Don Spend Millions Of Naira At Strippers’ Club In America – tooXclusive

#1
Burna Boy and girlfriend; Steflon Don are really having a good moment together as a couple as well as experimenting and seeking adventures together in places that suit their fantasy.

The two lovebirds were seen at a stripper’s club in the United States yesterday raining thousands upon thousands of dollars on …


via tooXclusive – http://bit.ly/2GIL5p9

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[68]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top