Entertainment Watch Nicki Minaj’s Oustanding Performances at the 2018 MTV EMA – Olisa.tv

#1
Last night, Nicki Minaj took home two awards at the 2018 MTV EMAs held at the Bilbao Exhibition Centre in Spain.

But first, the rap queen opened the show with a commanding, pyrotechnic-accompanied run through “Good Form” before British pop group Little Mix joined her onstage to perform their new single “Woman Like Me.” …



via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2Qk0n7o

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[58]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top