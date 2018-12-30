Entertainment We are ready to have female president in Nigeria – Omotola – Laila’s Blog

#1
Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, has insisted that now is the time to have a female president in Nigeria.

According to her, women have been able to reach the top echelon of government in the country …



via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2BPPKmK

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[37]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top