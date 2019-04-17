Politics We Didn’t Ask Buhari for 1m Migrants, Says Canadian Embassy – Thisdaylive

#1
The High Commission of Canada to Nigeria has faulted an online story claiming that the Canadian Government had petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari, asking him to release one million Nigerians for the Canadian Government to fill six million job vacancies.

The High Commission, via its official Twitter handle, …



Read more via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2UGz11G

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[74]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top