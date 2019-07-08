advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Politics We Don’t Know Why Buhari Is Delaying Ministerial List – Senators – Nairaland

President Muhammadu Buhari’s delay in announcing the names of his would-be ministers is already causing disquiet in the Senate, Daily Independent has gathered.

More than four months after winning the presidential election, the president is yet to constitute his cabinet. Many who thought the list would …

