Submit Post Advertise

Politics We Haven’t Effectively Tackled Corruption, Osinbajo Admits, Blames Jonathan Again – Thisdaylive

Discussion in 'Political News' started by siteadmin, Mar 20, 2018 at 7:53 AM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. siteadmin

    siteadmin Administrator

    In a departure from the mantra of the administration, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo Monday in Abuja admitted that the federal government is yet to deal effectively with the menace of corruption in the country.

    Speaking at the 7th Presidential Quarterly Business Forum for private sector stakeholders at the State House conference centre, he said the administration has been unable to deal decisively with corruption because it is endemic and has fought back on all fronts

    osinbajo and magu.JPG

    Read more via Thisdaylive – http://ift.tt/2FTfY8V
    --
    Get More Nigeria Political News
     
    Last edited by a moderator: Mar 20, 2018 at 8:34 AM
    siteadmin, Mar 20, 2018 at 7:53 AM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Haven’t Effectively Tackled
    1. curator
      Politics

      Concern mounts as Lagos’ new land use charge takes effect – BusinessDay

      curator, Feb 10, 2018, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      290
      curator
      Feb 10, 2018
    2. siteadmin
      Politics

      I don’t expect court’s judgement to have effect on Magu’s status – Sagay – Nigeria News

      siteadmin, Feb 2, 2018, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      468
      siteadmin
      Feb 2, 2018
    3. Lequte
      Politics

      Embargo On Buhari's Appointees Still in Effect- Senate President Saraki

      Lequte, Jan 25, 2018, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      476
      Lequte
      Jan 25, 2018
    4. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      APC Lawmaker Asks Buhari To Resign With Immediate Effect

      RemmyAlex, Mar 31, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      10
      Views:
      11,320
      attah ginika
      Apr 1, 2017
    5. kemi
      Politics

      Why We Haven’t Secured Release of More Chibok Girls – Presidency

      kemi, Feb 3, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      915
      kemi
      Feb 3, 2017
    6. Jules
      Politics

      Adesina Speaks on Buhari's Age and its Effect on Nigeria

      Jules, Dec 1, 2016, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      640
      ese
      Dec 1, 2016
    7. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      We Bought N3.6bn Exotic Cars During Recession To Work Effectively – Reps

      RemmyAlex, Nov 18, 2016, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      657
      RemmyAlex
      Nov 18, 2016

    Trending Posts

    Ghana Ranks 1st, Nigeria 5th In World Manhood Ranking - WuzupNigeria
    Ghana Ranks 1st, Nigeria 5th In World Manhood Ranking - WuzupNigeria
    Samguine Mar 19, 2018 at 2:46 PM 0 comments
    5 Different Ways You Can Make Women Climax - Pulse.ng
    5 Different Ways You Can Make Women Climax - Pulse.ng
    Samguine Mar 19, 2018 at 5:28 PM 0 comments
    2GB Data For N500: Glo Nigeria Launches Incredible New Data Plans [SEE CODES]
    2GB Data For N500: Glo Nigeria Launches Incredible New Data Plans [SEE CODES]
    Samguine Mar 19, 2018 at 7:06 PM 1 comments
    Teenage girl dies after her phone exploded while she was making call (See photos) – Nigeria...
    Teenage girl dies after her phone exploded while she was making call (See photos) – Nigeria...
    Samguine Mar 19, 2018 at 4:12 PM 0 comments
    Police Speak on Miyetti Allah Leader’s ID Card Found After Deadly Clashes - Premium Times
    Police Speak on Miyetti Allah Leader’s ID Card Found After Deadly Clashes - Premium Times
    Samguine Mar 19, 2018 at 12:25 PM 0 comments

    Comments