Politics We Must Appreciate God For Bringing Us Together, Says Buhari At Meeting With Kumuyi – Channels Television

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari, Pastor Williams Kumuyi and Wife “We must appreciate God for bringing us together. He knows what he was doing. He didn’t make a mistake,’’ those were the words of President Muhammadu Buhari during his meeting with the General Superintendent of the Deeper Life, Pastor …




Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2y44htu

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top