Re-elected President Buhari President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to give Nigerian women and youths more appointments in the next four years of his administration. Buhari acknowledged the significant role played by women and youths toward his re-election. The President said his administration would not disappoint them in the
Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2NImVys
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2NImVys
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[57]