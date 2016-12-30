Russia has swiftly reacted to the actions of U.S. sanctions and expulsions of 35 of their diplomat. Soon after the administration's announcement, Russia's embassy in the UK tweeted that Obama's actions were "Cold War deja vu" and described the administration as "hapless." We will respond to any "hostile steps" that the US may take in response to allegations of hacking during the 2016 election, according to the official representative for the ministry. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said similar steps will be taken in response to the expulsions, though she did not immediately provide further details. Dmitri Peskov, a spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, told reporters there is "no alternative to reciprocal measures," adding that Putin is "in no rush to make a decision." Russia's first visible action came later Thursday, when Russian authorities ordered the closure of the Anglo-American School of Moscow, a US official briefed on the matter said. The order from the Russian government closes the school, which serves children of US, British and Canadian embassy personnel, to US and foreign nationals. The order also closes access to the US embassy vacation house in Serebryany Bor, near Moscow. Related: Obama Imposes Sanctions Against Russian Over US Election Hacks