Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has warned of the effect of Chinese money on the Premier League. Wenger joined Chelsea counterpart Antonio Conte in expressing concern that a growing number of players could be lured to the Far East by the riches on offer in the Chinese Super League. The Frenchman raised the issue on the same day Chelsea midfielder Oscar was set to become the world’s highest-paid player, earning a reported $490 760 per week, after he agreed to join Shanghai SIPG in the 16-team competition. “It’s (Oscar’s move) a surprise to me but when I was in Japan they had many Brazilian players like Leonardo, Jorginho and Dunga. The competition was well organised,” Wenger told reporters. “At the moment, I think Oscar moves because he doesn’t play… China gives him that opportunity and they invest a lot of money to create a big force,” Wenger added. “It could become a problem in future for the Premier League.”