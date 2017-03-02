Submit Post Advertise

Sports Wenger Reacts To News of Replacing Enrique as Barcelona manager

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by kemi, Mar 2, 2017 at 12:21 PM. Views count: 325

Tags:
  1. kemi

    kemi Social Member Curators

    Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, has ruled himself out as a possible replacement for Luis Enrique.

    wenger.jpg

    On Wednesday night, Enrique announced that he will not continue as Barcelona coach next season after their 6-1 win at home against Sporting Gijon.

    When asked about taking the job during his Thursday’s press conference, Wenger reiterated that he would prefer to continue at Arsenal.

    “My preference has always been the same. I’m not looking for jobs in other clubs,” he said.

    Wenger also refused to comment on news that he turned down a big-money offer from China.

    “This press conference is about the game at Liverpool, not what I did and didn’t turn down,” the Frenchman said.
     
    kemi, Mar 2, 2017 at 12:21 PM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments