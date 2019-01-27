Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, the Minister of Science and Technology, has urged Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid to consolidate the rebuilding process started by his administration.
NAN reports that Onu made the appeal on Saturday in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State on …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2sPUMvw
Get More Nigeria Metro News
NAN reports that Onu made the appeal on Saturday in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State on …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2sPUMvw
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[28]