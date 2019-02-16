Entertainment What Nollywood Actress, Adesuwa Etomi, Said After INEC Postponed General Elections Is A Must Read – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
Nollywood actress, Adesuwa Etomi Welington, simply known and addressed as Adesuwa Etomi has joined the bandwagon of people reacting to the now trending news that Independence National Electoral Commission(INEC) has postponed the forthcoming general elections. Adesuwa whose husband, Banky W, is in the race for the house of Representatives(Eti Osa …




via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2tp9k5y

-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[3]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top