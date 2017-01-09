The Serving Overseer of Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has reacted to the announcement of new leadership of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Nigeria by the General Overseer, Pastor E. A. Adeboye, on Saturday He commended Pastor Adeboye and described his act as noble and a demonstration of living by example as enjoined in the scriptures. Bakare, while addressing newsmen on the “State of the Nation,” contended that nobody could continue in a position forever, adding that it was through the grace of God that Pastor Adeboye was able to see and pick someone who he had mentored and trained to succeed him in his lifetime. The Serving Overseer of Latter Rain Assembly, who spoke against the backdrop of FRC Act, said “whether we like it or not, one day we would have to leave office.” While narrating a personal experience, Pastor Bakare said “in the past, I would stand there and minister from 10.00 p.m. to 6.00 a.m., but last Friday, nobody had to tell me before I asked for chair to sit down. Although I became stronger after the service, I could see that one can’t go on forever.” According to Bakare, “this is the way I want you to see what happened to Pastor Adeboye. God granted him grace like David to have someone sit on his own throne before he died, but so many people would collapse before they know when to leave.” The cleric stated further that “there is nothing to fear in complying with law and regulations. We must not be a lawless people.”