The newly-elected President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has assured that the National Assembly will have a good working relationship with the executive arm of government. He spoke Tuesday night after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Lawan polled 79 votes to defeat
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2WwF6K4
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2WwF6K4
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[159]