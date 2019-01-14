The controversial suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, by President Muhammadu Buhari has continued to elicit mixed reactions.In removing Mr Onnoghen, Mr Buhari claimed he acted based on a Code of Conduct Tribunal order.Many Nigerians, however, believe the president has no such powers to remove a CJN from office.Section 292 of the Nigerian constitution deals with the removal of some public officials including the CJN. The section does not distinguish temporary removal (suspension) from a permanent removal (sack).