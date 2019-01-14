Politics Breaking: Buhari suspends CJN - VANGUARD NEWS

President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended Nigeria’s chief justice, Walter Onnoghen, and has appointed Mr. Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed as acting CJN

The suspension was revealed by Bashir Ahmad, president Buhari’s aide on new media. According to the presidential aide, speaking via his twitter handle on Friday, the suspension was based on the order of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).




