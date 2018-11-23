Politics What we discussed with President Buhari did not relate with any attempt to campaign for him – Governor Umahi reveals – Legit Ng

#1
The governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi, has revealed that the meeting of his colleagues and leaders of the south east with President Muhammau Buhari was not an attempt to campaign for his re-election bid.

Umahi, who is also the chairman of the South East Governor’s Forum (SEGF)...



Read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking Naija news ▷ Read on LEGIT.NG 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2DPSW5m

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[11]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top