Politics What will happen if I don’t become next Senate President – Lawan – Daily Post Nigeria

Featured Thread #1
Senate Leader, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, on Wednesday spoke on his ambition to become Nigeria’s ninth Senate President. He told newsmen in Abuja that although his mission is to have a Senate and the National Assembly that will work for Nigerians, his ambition is not a do-or-die affair. …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/30n4iGa
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[152]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top