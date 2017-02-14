The White House is yet to acknowledge that President Donald Trump had a phone conversation with President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria and President Jacob Zuma of South Africa. The phone calls were not mentioned during the White House daily press briefing, neither was it mentioned on the official White House page. Even President Trump, known for his twitter fingers didn't tweet about the phone calls. When President Trump spoke with Egypt's President on Jan. 23, 2017 it was reported on all official channels. Why is the White House holding back on Buhari and Zuma's call?