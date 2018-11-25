Metro Why 14 million primary school pupils are shut out – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

The Federal Government’s inability to raise the sum of N336b yearly is responsible for the partial implementation of the much-talked about National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), and the reason why over 14 million pupils are being denied the mid-day meals, which the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration promised to carry out if voted into power.



