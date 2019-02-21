Politics Why Buhari defeated Jonathan in 2015 – Fashola – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
All Progressives Congress (APC) Directorate of Election Planning and Monitoring has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari deserves re-election.

Mr Babatunde Fashola, Director of the Directorate and Minister of Power, Works and Housing, at a news conference in Abuja on Wednesday, said government must perform and that failure …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2IFaULp

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top