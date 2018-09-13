An aspirant in the governorship race of Lagos State, Jide Sanwo-Olu, has said his participation is about the Lagos of his dream and not due to the endorsement of party leader, Bola Tinubu.
He said this while addressing journalists at the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday after submitting his nomination form.
PREMIUM TIMES
He said this while addressing journalists at the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday after submitting his nomination form.
PREMIUM TIMES