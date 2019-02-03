Metro Why I Abandoned My Followers In Nigeria – Nnamdi Kanu Explains – Naijaloaded |

#1
The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has responded to criticisms of running away during the 2017 military invasion of his home in Afara Ibeku, Umuahia, Abia State by the Nigerian army and the allegation of


Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2WEUWDC

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[36]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top