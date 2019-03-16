Sports Why I Humiliated Rennes’ Defender For Having ‘Bad Breath’ – Alex Iwobi Speaks – Naijaloaded

#1
Two days ago, Alex Iwobi was slammed by Arsenal and football fans for humiliating Rennes defender, Hamari Traore for ‘bad breath’.

Alex Iwobi trolled Hamari in the Europa League on Thursday. The Gunners star squared up to the 27-year-old in the …



read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2UGcgGW

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[57]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top