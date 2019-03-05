Actress and model, Bolatito Sowunmi popularly known referred to as Miss Pepeye has in a recent interview revealed why she boycotted the popular comedy series, Papa Ajasco comedy series she starred in years back.
In the interview with PunchNG, Bolatito revealed that her role was no longer challenging and as the …
via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2SJxF0m
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
In the interview with PunchNG, Bolatito revealed that her role was no longer challenging and as the …
via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2SJxF0m
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]