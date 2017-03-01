An 18-year-old Kenyan man, identified as Kevin Simiyi has admitted having sex with a hen. Simiyi told a court in Bungoma that he truly defiled the domestic animal. According to Nairobi News, Simiyi was arrested after he was caught red-handed committing the unusual act during the week by the hen’s owner, Judith Nasimiyu. He pleaded guilty to the offence when he appeared before Magistrate Stephen Mogute at the Bungoma court yesterday, saying he was despised by women because he was poor. He told the court, “Your Honour, I was caught defiling the hen by its owner. I fear approaching women because of the high level of poverty and I feel women are very expensive. Yes, I did it.” While the veterinary officers were searching for evidence, they told the court that the hen died from exhaustion. The Magistrate ordered the accused to be remanded at Bungoma GK prison until March 2 when the court will deliver its judgment.