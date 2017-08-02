The Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly, Umar Ahmed Imam has adjourned the assembly's plenary indefinitely following Tuesday's invasion and mayhem unleashed on lawmakers by suspected thugs. This was contained in a press release issued on Wednesday by the Clerk of the House, Mr Tseja A. Sheidu on behalf of the Speaker. The statement reads: "The Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Umar Ahmed Imam, by the powers conferred on him under Rule 4(2) of the Standing Rules of the House, has directed that the Sitting of the House earlier disrupted today, Tuesday, the 1st day of August 2017 be now adjourned sine die pending improvement in situation in the House. "A date will be announced for the House to reconvene. Any inconveniences caused by this announcement are highly regretted please".