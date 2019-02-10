Ify has definitely come a long way from where women stood some 30 years ago on relationships.
Five years after relocating from the USA with three degrees under her belt, she’s running a very successful IT company that also dabbles in events management......
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2WVjmsH
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Five years after relocating from the USA with three degrees under her belt, she’s running a very successful IT company that also dabbles in events management......
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2WVjmsH
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[48]