Entertainment Why we arrested Naira Marley, Zlatan Ibile, Rahman Jago, others – EFCC gives details [PHOTOS] – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has explained why it arrested Naira Marley, real name Afeez Fashola. It also confirmed the arrest of Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael aka Zlatan Also arrested is Rahman Jago.

The suspects are being held at the EFFC office in Lagos. Tony Orilade, EFCC spokesman, …



via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2He0teP

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[80]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top