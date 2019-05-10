The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has explained why it arrested Naira Marley, real name Afeez Fashola. It also confirmed the arrest of Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael aka Zlatan Also arrested is Rahman Jago.
The suspects are being held at the EFFC office in Lagos. Tony Orilade, EFCC spokesman, …
via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2He0teP
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The suspects are being held at the EFFC office in Lagos. Tony Orilade, EFCC spokesman, …
via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2He0teP
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[80]