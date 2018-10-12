A widower, Isah Sulaiman, has sued his mother-in-law at a Magajin Gari Sharia Court in Kaduna, over his late wife’s property.
Sulaiman told the court his mother-in-law, Khadija Ibrahim, has confiscated his late wife’s inheritance meant for his children....
