The wife of Gildas Tohouo, the Managing Director of Maersk line, one of the biggest maritime companies in Nigeria, was stabbed to death during an attack at their home in Lugard road, Ikoyi, Lagos state on Sunday December 8th.According to reports, Tuhouo was at home with his family when men who disguised as armed robbers, invaded their home. During the attack, the armed men stabbed his wife to death and also stabbed Mr Tohouo leaving him with serious stab wounds