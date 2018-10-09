Nyesom Wike, Governor of Rivers State, has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will unseat the All Progressives Congress (APC) from power in 2019.
He stated this while addressing journalists after a ‘Thank You Visit’ by Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate and former Vice-President at the Government …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2pJCbzC
Get More Nigeria Political News
He stated this while addressing journalists after a ‘Thank You Visit’ by Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate and former Vice-President at the Government …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2pJCbzC
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[3]