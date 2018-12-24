Edafe Okporo has countered Williams Uchemba’s claim in a video he released last night, which debunked allegations of scamming people as a UN Assembly ambassador.
Edafe Okporo who shared a video which countered the claims, stated that he loves Williams Uchemba but fact is fact. According to the …
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2Q0kC9t
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Edafe Okporo who shared a video which countered the claims, stated that he loves Williams Uchemba but fact is fact. According to the …
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2Q0kC9t
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[66]