Submit Post Advertise

  1. Get Access To Nigeria's Top Job Vacancies
    Dismiss Notice

Business WIMBIZ highlights foundation for sustainable development in Nigeria – The Guardian Nigeria...

Discussion in 'Business News' started by curator, Jun 16, 2018 at 6:32 AM. Views count: 94

Tags:
  1. curator

    curator Administrator Curators

    For any society to thrive and attain a level of profound development and constant growth, investment in human capacity has been identified as the way to go. Hence the drive for Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ), an NGO, to platform 2018 CEO/Policy Maker Interactive Series, themed Innovative Investment in People -The Multiplier Effect, to lay the foundation for sustainable development in Nigeria.

    Chairperson, Executive Council WIMBIZ, Olubunmi Aboderin-Talabi...

    WIMBIZ-1-640x360.jpg

    Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2t0jJoC

    Get more: Nigeria Business News
     
    Last edited by a moderator: Jun 16, 2018 at 8:14 AM
    curator, Jun 16, 2018 at 6:32 AM
    #1



    Trending Posts

    Family locks up, chains woman to her bed for 20 years over boyfriend – Punch Newspapers
    Family locks up, chains woman to her bed for 20 years over boyfriend – Punch Newspapers
    Samguine Jun 15, 2018 at 6:43 PM 0 comments
    Jilted Lover Shares Nude Photos Of Married Lover [SEE PHOTOS] - Pulse.ng
    Jilted Lover Shares Nude Photos Of Married Lover [SEE PHOTOS] - Pulse.ng
    Samguine Jun 15, 2018 at 2:25 PM 0 comments
    Company slammed for knickers that vibrate at goals to get women into World Cup – Mirror News
    Company slammed for knickers that vibrate at goals to get women into World Cup – Mirror News
    stato Jun 15, 2018 at 4:02 PM 0 comments
    Cristiano Ronaldo and the record-breaking hat-trick
    Cristiano Ronaldo and the record-breaking hat-trick
    ese Jun 16, 2018 at 7:12 AM 0 comments
    RIP! Nollywood Actor Slumps & Dies On The Way To Movie Set In Enugu (Photos) – Naijaloaded
    RIP! Nollywood Actor Slumps & Dies On The Way To Movie Set In Enugu (Photos) – Naijaloaded
    ese Jun 16, 2018 at 9:22 AM 0 comments

    Comments