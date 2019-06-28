advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) recently held its 13th CEO/Policy-Maker Interactive breakfast series, themed ‘Hidden Figures: The Cost of Exclusion’, in Lagos.

The interactive breakfast series which was attended by over 90 Chief Executive Officers, engaged stakeholder, CEO’s and policy makers across various industries …

