Wizkid’s Fever video has broken Nigerian YouTube record as the most watched video in less than 24 hours.
The video for Fever has garnered over one million YouTube views and counting in 21 hours. The video features Nigerian superstar, Tiwa Savage who plays his love interest ....
via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2EJxYqj
