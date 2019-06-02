Entertainment Wizkid Performs Inside Lloyd Park, London (Photos) – Nairaland

The Ends Festival that take place inside south London’s Lloyd Park, inviting 15,000 music lovers each day to revel in its lineup that includes hip-hop, reggae and more.

Nigerian popular musician and Starboy boss, Wizkid performed live at London Lloyd park tonight, See how many Nigerians turn up for the party …



Top