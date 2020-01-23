Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, award-winning singer, known professionally as Wizkid has become the first Nigerian singer to win an NAACP image award. His collaboration with American award-winning singer, Beyonce for the track ”Brown Skin Girl” off her “The Gift” album won an award at the 51st NAACP Image Awards....
