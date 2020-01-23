Entertainment Wizkid sets new record as first Nigerian artiste to win an NAACP Image Award – Pulse Nigeria News

#1
Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, award-winning singer, known professionally as Wizkid has become the first Nigerian singer to win an NAACP image award. His collaboration with American award-winning singer, Beyonce for the track ”Brown Skin Girl” off her “The Gift” album won an award at the 51st NAACP Image Awards....

wizkid.jpg

Read more via Pulse Nigeria News – https://ift.tt/37LNeMl

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[50]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top