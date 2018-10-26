Entertainment Wizkid Supports His ”Bestie” Tiwa Savage Over Davido For 2018 EMA Best African Act – tooXclusive

#1
Tiwa Savage seems to be in a tight position as she contends against Davido and some other African artistes for the EMA Best African Act awards.

Well her bestie, Wizkid has come to her rescue as he goes all out to support Tiwa by imploring his fans to vote for her …



via tooXclusive – https://ift.tt/2qcktoL

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[134]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top