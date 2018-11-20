Metro Woman’s Hand Chopped Off By Her Brother-in-law – OluFamous.Com

Featured Thread #1
An 18-year-old young mab, Imoro Abubakari has been arrested by police after he allegedly chopped off the left hand of his 40-year-old sister-in-law, Faiza Abdellah, in Kpano, in the Ghanaian Northern Region.

The Northern Regional Police Spokesperson, DSP Mohammed Yussif Tanko, told Adom News they received a call at 9am …



Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2FxVpmS

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[127]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top