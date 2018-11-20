Featured Thread #1
An 18-year-old young mab, Imoro Abubakari has been arrested by police after he allegedly chopped off the left hand of his 40-year-old sister-in-law, Faiza Abdellah, in Kpano, in the Ghanaian Northern Region.
The Northern Regional Police Spokesperson, DSP Mohammed Yussif Tanko, told Adom News they received a call at 9am …
