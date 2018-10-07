Professional women engineers have been urged to translate their career passion into enterprise so as to improve human experience and make life better for the populace.
President, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Felicia Agubata who stated this at the recently concluded …
Read more via BusinessDay : News you can trust – https://ift.tt/2IJQixA
Get more: Nigeria Business News
President, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Felicia Agubata who stated this at the recently concluded …
Read more via BusinessDay : News you can trust – https://ift.tt/2IJQixA
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[73]