Metro World’s most expensive nail polish costs N77m – Newtelegraph

#1
Traditionally, diamonds, rare gems, gold and the likes would be used as rings, necklaces, earrings and the likes.

Where they become part of our mani-pedis, the price of the grooming ritual is hiked astronomically. Which lady does not like to be pampered, especially this season? On the other hand, …



Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2Bntl09

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[39]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top