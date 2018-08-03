Nigeria’s foremost artiste – Duncan Mighty, still basking in the euphoria of wave making status, performed to the delight of the crowd at Industry Nite about a week ago.
To crown it all, Ween Mighty did an extraordinary soul cover to the banger …
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2Pe2J6O
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
To crown it all, Ween Mighty did an extraordinary soul cover to the banger …
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2Pe2J6O
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[62]