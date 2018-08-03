Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Entertainment Wow!!! Duncan Mighty Delivers Amazing Soul Version Of “Fake Love” Featuring Wizkid (Watch Video) – Naijaloaded

#1
Nigeria’s foremost artiste – Duncan Mighty, still basking in the euphoria of wave making status, performed to the delight of the crowd at Industry Nite about a week ago.

To crown it all, Ween Mighty did an extraordinary soul cover to the banger …



via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2Pe2J6O

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[62]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top