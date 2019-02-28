The world’s smallest surviving baby ever has finally been allowed to return home after spending six months in hospital. The teeny newborn – who hasn’t yet been named – was born last August weighing 0.59lbs – less than a block of butter.
The cute boy was born via emergency c-section …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2HcIJRF
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The cute boy was born via emergency c-section …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2HcIJRF
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[55]