Metro WOW! See The Smallest Baby Boy Ever To Be Born… weighing just 0.4kg (Photos) – OluFamous.Com

#1
The world’s smallest surviving baby ever has finally been allowed to return home after spending six months in hospital. The teeny newborn – who hasn’t yet been named – was born last August weighing 0.59lbs – less than a block of butter.

The cute boy was born via emergency c-section …



Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2HcIJRF

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[55]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top