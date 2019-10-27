Popular Nigerian singers, Tiwa Savage and Wizkid, who are supposedly best friends, shared a kiss while the latter grabbed the former’s bum on stage in Paris. ‘Joro’ crooner, Wizkid. The duo was filmed performing their spicy collaboration, ‘Malo’ when Wizkid ushered in
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2NhJw56
-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2NhJw56
-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[74]