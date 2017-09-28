Submit Post Advertise

Metro Yabatech Student, Hassan, Loses Manhood After Giving Alms

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Sep 28, 2017 at 2:56 PM. Views count: 203

  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    An HND II student of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Lagos, identified simply as Hassan, has reportedly lost his manhood this morning shortly after giving alms to a beggar.

    According to New Telegraph, Hassan, a student of Accountancy Department, School of Management and Business Studies, was said to have ‘felt empty’ after he handed over N30 in alms to the beggar.

    According to one of Hassan’s classmates, who craved anonymity, the matter was immediately reported at Sabo Police Station with the alleged beggar forcefully taken along by the students.

    The source said one of the girls at the police station was ready to romance him to arouse his erection as they had since donate money for him to be taken to a nearby brothel to confirm the situation.


    Credit: New Telegraph
     
    RemmyAlex, Sep 28, 2017 at 2:56 PM
    Comments