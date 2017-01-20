Nigerian troops on Thursday arrived Dakar, Senegal to join ECOWAS troops for the invasion of Gambia. The Nigerian troops will join others from Ghana and Senegal. Earlier in the week, the Nigerian Navy moved the Navy war Ship NNS UNITY to Senegal while the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) also deployed 200 men and fighter jets. ECOWAS has given Gambian leader Yahaya Jammeh to step down by 12 noon on Friday or risk being ejected by force. Jammeh was defeated by Adama Barrow in the December presidential elections. He was sworn-in as President yesterday at Gambia's embassy in Senegal.