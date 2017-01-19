Submit Post Advertise

World Yahaya Jammeh: Senegalese Troops Enter Gambia

Discussion in 'World News' started by Lequte, Jan 19, 2017 at 7:58 PM. Views count: 1484

Tags:
  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    Senegalese military troops have entered Gambia to forcefully remove Yahaya Jammeh.

    This follows the swearing-in of Adama Barrow as President in Gambia's embassy Senegal.

    "We have entered Gambia," Senegal Army spokesman Abdou Ndiaye said according to UK Telegraph.

    The Senegalese troops are part of an ECOWAS force also including Nigerian and Ghanaian troops, as well Nigerian air support.

    Related: ECOWAS Issues Order - Capture Yahya Jammeh Alive or Dead

    Banjul, the capital of Gambia is currently deserted as residents flee to avoid an anticipated military clash between Gambian and ECOWAS forces.
     

    Attached Files:

    Lequte, Jan 19, 2017 at 7:58 PM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments