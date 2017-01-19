Senegalese military troops have entered Gambia to forcefully remove Yahaya Jammeh. This follows the swearing-in of Adama Barrow as President in Gambia's embassy Senegal. "We have entered Gambia," Senegal Army spokesman Abdou Ndiaye said according to UK Telegraph. The Senegalese troops are part of an ECOWAS force also including Nigerian and Ghanaian troops, as well Nigerian air support. Related: ECOWAS Issues Order - Capture Yahya Jammeh Alive or Dead Banjul, the capital of Gambia is currently deserted as residents flee to avoid an anticipated military clash between Gambian and ECOWAS forces.