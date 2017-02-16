Yahaya Jammeh's picture has surfaced online after a month he flew the small West Africa nation where he ruled for 22 years to cede power to President Adama Barrow and end a political crisis. He landed in Conakry, Guinea's capital but set off again for Equatorial Guinea, where he has remain in exile. See photos as shared on social media by Abubakar Mohd Kareto: Meanwhile, Gambia’s President Adama Barrow met with former ministers of the exiled former President Yahya Jammeh at his Kairaba office on Wednesday.